NA Markets: CCAs receive boost from EU carbon and options, RGGI ticks up on higher Q4 emissions

Published 22:45 on February 3, 2022 / Last updated at 22:45 on February 3, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices bounced back from a 1.5-month low this week as traders pointed to EU carbon prices and options activity as drivers, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values inched higher after the release of Q4 emissions data that some traders found bullish.