California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices bounced back from a 1.5-month low this week as traders pointed to EU carbon prices and options activity as drivers, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values inched higher after the release of Q4 emissions data that some traders found bullish.
NA Markets: CCAs receive boost from EU carbon and options, RGGI ticks up on higher Q4 emissions
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices bounced back from a 1.5-month low this week as traders pointed to EU carbon prices and options activity as drivers, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values inched higher after the release of Q4 emissions data that some traders found bullish.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.