Sweden-based utility Vattenfall reported an 18% drop in its ETS-covered thermal generation for 2021, it said in results on Thursday, far outpacing a slight decline in overall output and bucking a wider trend of increased power emissions across the bloc.
Utility Vattenfall reports 18% drop in fossil-based output for 2021
