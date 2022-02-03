(Recasts original story to lead with the leaders’ deal)
UPDATE – Czech, Polish leaders strike deal to end Turow coal mine spat
The leaders of Czechia and Poland agreed on Thursday to end their dispute over the expansion of the Turow coal mine, which put at risk Warsaw’s access to EU clean energy funding.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.