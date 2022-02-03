EUAs extended recent gains on Thursday, reaching a new record just below €95 before consolidating as traders began to eye the €100 mark, and as power and prompt gas prices made late advances amid colder weather and continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Euro Markets: EUAs set second consecutive record as traders eye €100 barrier
