NZ Market: Relentless bullish sentiment pushes NZUs to fresh high

Published 07:45 on February 3, 2022 / Last updated at 09:27 on February 3, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances hit record highs for the 14th time this year in Thursday trade, as sentiment remains bullish, propped up by recent comments from the government on future allocation.