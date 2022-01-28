US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending January 28, 2022

Published 20:01 on January 28, 2022

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including budget language to end the RGGI linkage in Virginia.