By Pierre Andurand and Mark Lewis
EXCLUSIVE: Rising EU ETS emissions point to urgent need for a dynamic pricing paradigm -Andurand
With high energy prices dominating the political agenda and politicians in certain EU member states training their sights on the bloc's carbon market, there is one salient fact being missed in all the hubbub: ETS emissions likely increased by 6% in 2021, and are set to rise further again this year. Self-evidently, this means that the price of EUAs is not yet high enough to drive structural decarbonisation, write Pierre Andurand and Mark Lewis in an exclusive piece for Carbon Pulse.
