California carbon market oversupply suggests intervention necessary to meet 2030 climate target

Published 23:10 on January 13, 2022

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme requires reform to align with the state’s 2030 emissions reduction goal, but the extent of these changes depends on the programme’s intended role in the Golden State’s overall climate policy package that remains unclear, according to an oversight committee draft report.