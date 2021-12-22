COMMENT: What a long, strange trip 2021 has been for EUAs

Published 18:57 on December 22, 2021 / Last updated at 18:57 on December 22, 2021

It’s been a year of tumbling records and high anxiety as EU carbon prices have explored uncharted territory while natural gas and electricity markets have also reached new peaks. Normally a doubling of prices would be considered unusual, abnormal even, but carbon has been cast firmly into the shade by the enormous increases in energy prices. It's tempting to call events in the gas market a once-in-a-lifetime aberration but if markets teach one thing, it's not to dismiss anything as being out of the ordinary.