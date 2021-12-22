EU carbon prices continued to trade erratically on Wednesday morning as a lack of liquidity resulted in volatile price action, while energy prices maintained their surge amid falling temperatures and growing concerns over cash-flow challenges due to increasing margin requirements.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EU carbon prices continued to trade erratically on Wednesday morning as a lack of liquidity resulted in volatile price action, while energy prices maintained their surge amid falling temperatures and growing concerns over cash-flow challenges due to increasing margin requirements.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.