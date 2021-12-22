China > Analysts tip China ETS to face permit shortage as tighter settings loom

Analysts tip China ETS to face permit shortage as tighter settings loom

Published 11:25 on December 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:31 on December 22, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

China is likely to tighten the ETS allocation benchmark for coal-fired power plants by 4-5% for 2021 emissions, pushing the world’s biggest carbon market towards a shortage of allowances, according to analysts.

China is likely to tighten the ETS allocation benchmark for coal-fired power plants by 4-5% for 2021 emissions, pushing the world’s biggest carbon market towards a shortage of allowances, according to analysts.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software