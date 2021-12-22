Climate campaigners lodge gas greenwashing claim against South Korean energy firm SK E&S

Published 09:44 on December 22, 2021 / Last updated at 09:44 on December 22, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC / No Comments

South Korean climate activists have launched the first ever legal claim in the country against an energy company, SK E&S, for greenwashing its gas operations, the environmental group Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC) announced on Wednesday.