Nodal Exchange, IncubEx to launch California Carbon Offset futures contracts

Published 14:00 on December 22, 2021

Bourse Nodal Exchange and environmental products development firm IncubEx on Wednesday announced they will debut two California Carbon Offset (CCO) futures contracts next month, as well as extend the vintages on over a dozen existing carbon allowance and renewable energy certificate (REC) contracts.