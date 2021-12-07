Two key EU parliamentarians were split over the likelihood of an intervention to try to curb prices in the EU ETS, a conference heard on Tuesday as prices hit new heights.
EU lawmakers at odds over short-term ETS intervention amid record-breaking rally
Two key EU parliamentarians were split over the likelihood of an intervention to try to curb prices in the EU ETS, a conference heard on Tuesday as prices hit new heights.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.