China plans to add production of electrolytic aluminium and cement to its national emissions trading scheme next year, according to the chairman of the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, a move that will add nearly 2 billion tonnes of CO2 to the market.
China plans to add aluminium, cement to ETS next year -exchange
