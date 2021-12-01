WCI offset usage in 2018-20 tops 7%, compliance data shows

Published 23:33 on December 1, 2021

Emitters in California’s carbon market used offsets to cover nearly 7% of their emissions during the 2018-20 compliance period, government data released Wednesday showed, while Quebec’s usage rate came in slightly higher.