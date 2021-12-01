Emitters in California’s carbon market used offsets to cover nearly 7% of their emissions during the 2018-20 compliance period, government data released Wednesday showed, while Quebec’s usage rate came in slightly higher.
WCI offset usage in 2018-20 tops 7%, compliance data shows
Emitters in California’s carbon market used offsets to cover nearly 7% of their emissions during the 2018-20 compliance period, government data released Wednesday showed, while Quebec’s usage rate came in slightly higher.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.