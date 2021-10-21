As US President Joe Biden’s flagship emissions reduction proposal falters due to the intransigence of a coal-state senator, other Democratic legislators have set their sights on a state-led subsidy package and other alternatives to move the nation’s climate policy forward and build credibility ahead of the COP26 UN summit.
US Democrats scramble towards ‘Plan B’ for climate provisions in troubled legislative package
As US President Joe Biden’s flagship emissions reduction proposal falters due to the intransigence of a coal-state senator, other Democratic legislators have set their sights on a state-led subsidy package and other alternatives to move the nation’s climate policy forward and build credibility ahead of the COP26 UN summit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.