US Democrats scramble towards ‘Plan B’ for climate provisions in troubled legislative package

Published 22:39 on October 21, 2021 / Last updated at 22:39 on October 21, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

As US President Joe Biden’s flagship emissions reduction proposal falters due to the intransigence of a coal-state senator, other Democratic legislators have set their sights on a state-led subsidy package and other alternatives to move the nation’s climate policy forward and build credibility ahead of the COP26 UN summit.