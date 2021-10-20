The EU’s energy intensive industries on Wednesday urged EU leaders to lean on gas suppliers to help ease the current price surge, and to act to avoid sudden increases in carbon prices in future.
Heavy industries urge EU leaders to step in to ease energy crisis
