Americas > BHP announces first carbon neutral copper deal

BHP announces first carbon neutral copper deal

Published 11:27 on October 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:31 on October 7, 2021  /  Americas, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia-headquartered miner BHP has announced its first carbon neutral copper transaction with Southwire, a US copper cable and wire manufacturer, the company announced on Thursday.

Australia-headquartered miner BHP has announced its first carbon neutral copper transaction with Southwire, a US copper cable and wire manufacturer, the company announced on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software