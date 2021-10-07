Asia Pacific > Big players secure most of New Zealand’s auctioned CO2 units

Big players secure most of New Zealand’s auctioned CO2 units

Published 10:29 on October 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:29 on October 7, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

Two companies secured around 6.5 million, or 57%, of the NZUs sold at last month’s record-breaking New Zealand carbon auction, regulator data showed Thursday.

Two companies secured around 6.5 million, or 57%, of the NZUs sold at last month’s record-breaking New Zealand carbon auction, regulator data showed Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software