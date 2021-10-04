New Zealand releases 2022 ETS auction calendar
Published 04:06 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 04:06 on October 4, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
The New Zealand environment ministry has released its NZU auctioning calendar for next year, with the first sale due in mid-March.
The New Zealand environment ministry has released its NZU auctioning calendar for next year, with the first sale due in mid-March.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.