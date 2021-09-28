LCFS Market: California prices tumble below $160

Published 21:25 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 21:37 on September 28, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values exacerbated their months-long retracement on Tuesday, as traders continued to cite rising volumes of renewable diesel (RD) as the impetus for the bearish pressure.