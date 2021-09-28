LCFS Market: California prices tumble below $160
Published 21:25 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 21:37 on September 28, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values exacerbated their months-long retracement on Tuesday, as traders continued to cite rising volumes of renewable diesel (RD) as the impetus for the bearish pressure.
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values exacerbated their months-long retracement on Tuesday, as traders continued to cite rising volumes of renewable diesel (RD) as the impetus for the bearish pressure.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.