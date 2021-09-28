New speculator enters the RGGI market as financials’ interest grows in the Northeast US carbon scheme

A Connecticut-based commodities firm opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Tuesday, marking the fifth speculative firm to open an account this month.