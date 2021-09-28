Euro Markets: EUAs post biggest loss in five weeks as gas market pares gains

Published 17:30 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 18:42 on September 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EU carbon prices wiped out early gains on Tuesday as natural gas prices tumbled on news of increased flows from Russia and speculation grew over whether EU member states would act to counter the energy cost crisis.