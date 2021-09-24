Big Asian power group to ditch coal by 2040, target net zero by 2050

Published 06:35 on September 24, 2021 / Last updated at 06:35 on September 24, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, China, Other APAC / No Comments

CLP Group, one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in the Asia-Pacific, will phase-out its coal-fired power assets by 2040 and target net zero emissions by 2050, the company announced on Friday.