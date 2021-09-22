California compliance offset issuances sink to a fresh three-month low

Published 21:05 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 21:05 on September 22, 2021

California offset issuances sunk to a three-month low as state regulator ARB distributed nearly 179,000 credits across 10 reporting periods, according to data published Wednesday.