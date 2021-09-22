California compliance offset issuances sink to a fresh three-month low
Published 21:05 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 21:05 on September 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
California offset issuances sunk to a three-month low as state regulator ARB distributed nearly 179,000 credits across 10 reporting periods, according to data published Wednesday.
California offset issuances sunk to a three-month low as state regulator ARB distributed nearly 179,000 credits across 10 reporting periods, according to data published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.