Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:33 on September 15, 2021 / Last updated at 13:09 on September 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices fluctuated around the €60 mark on Wednesday morning before dropping sharply towards technical support levels, as the market eyed extreme volatility in natural gas prices and speculated whether the TTF market is poised for a reversal.
