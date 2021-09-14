Quebec doles out remaining 2020 allowance allocation as total slides from 2019 levels

Published 21:58 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 22:27 on September 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Quebec distributed the remainder of its 2020 free carbon market allowance allocation on Tuesday, with the total volume declining slightly year on year, according to data published by the province’s environment ministry.