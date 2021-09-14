Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:48 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 13:32 on September 14, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs declined early on Tuesday as more traders concluded that carbon cannot continue to track natural gas prices higher, with some saying emissions demand may have peaked for the moment after utilities brought coal units back on line to leverage that fuel's better operating margins.
