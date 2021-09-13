Virginia state agency sets schedule for reconsideration of Dominion’s RGGI rate request

Published 18:31 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 18:49 on September 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Utility Dominion Energy will need to provide additional comments later this month to support its RGGI procurement plan after an environmental group successfully petitioned the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to suspend a ruling on the case.