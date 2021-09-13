RGGI sets first 2021-22 programme review meeting as carbon scheme outlines areas of interest
Published 16:59 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 17:57 on September 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
The 11 RGGI states announced a preliminary programme review schedule on Monday for the Northeast US power sector carbon market, with the first workshop to occur next month and the process expected to stretch into 2022.
