RGGI sets first 2021-22 programme review meeting as carbon scheme outlines areas of interest

Published 16:59 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 17:57 on September 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The 11 RGGI states announced a preliminary programme review schedule on Monday for the Northeast US power sector carbon market, with the first workshop to occur next month and the process expected to stretch into 2022.