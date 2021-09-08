COMMENT: What does the current price of EUAs actually represent?

Published 23:59 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 02:20 on September 9, 2021 / Bavardage, Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, Views / No Comments

Despite all the excitement around EUA prices topping €60 for the first time and moving on to a new record above €63.19 this week, let’s remember that coal-fired power generation is actually more profitable in the near term than natural gas. Wait, what? How did *that* happen?