COMMENT: What does the current price of EUAs actually represent?
Despite all the excitement around EUA prices topping €60 for the first time and moving on to a new record above €63.19 this week, let’s remember that coal-fired power generation is actually more profitable in the near term than natural gas.
Wait, what? How did *that* happen?
