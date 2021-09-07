Asia Pacific > Australia’s Woodside more than triples carbon offset partnership scope

Australia’s Woodside more than triples carbon offset partnership scope

Published 02:38 on September 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 05:04 on September 7, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Oil and gas firm Woodside has agreed with project developer Greening Australia to more than triple the land area on which they plant trees to generate carbon offsets.

Oil and gas firm Woodside has agreed with project developer Greening Australia to more than triple the land area on which they plant trees to generate carbon offsets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software