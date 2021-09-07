Australia’s Woodside more than triples carbon offset partnership scope
Published 02:38 on September 7, 2021 / Last updated at 05:04 on September 7, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Oil and gas firm Woodside has agreed with project developer Greening Australia to more than triple the land area on which they plant trees to generate carbon offsets.
Oil and gas firm Woodside has agreed with project developer Greening Australia to more than triple the land area on which they plant trees to generate carbon offsets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.