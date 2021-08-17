Americas > Quebec working to finalise new anaerobic digester offset protocol

Quebec working to finalise new anaerobic digester offset protocol

Published 21:36 on August 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:22 on August 17, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Quebec’s environment ministry (MELCC) is working to develop a draft later this year to expand the agency's existing livestock protocol, with the announcement coming amid a flurry of activity from the Canadian province on new and proposed compliance offset methodologies.

