Green groups issue strong rebuke to Pennsylvanian GOP opposition to RGGI

Published 23:05 on August 16, 2021 / Last updated at 23:05 on August 16, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania environmental groups pushed back on Monday against Republican legislators and industry groups’ opposition to the state joining the RGGI programme in 2022, saying the state Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) has solid legal authority to approve the final power sector cap-and-trade regulation.