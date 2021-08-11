California offset issuances slide from recent highs ahead of November compliance deadline

Published 21:16 on August 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:30 on August 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California doled out more than 260,000 new compliance-grade offsets to a pair of mine methane capture (MMC) projects, as total issuances slowed from recent levels ahead of the November 2021 carbon market true-up deadline, according to state data published Wednesday.