California offset issuances slide from recent highs ahead of November compliance deadline
Published 21:16 on August 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:30 on August 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
California doled out more than 260,000 new compliance-grade offsets to a pair of mine methane capture (MMC) projects, as total issuances slowed from recent levels ahead of the November 2021 carbon market true-up deadline, according to state data published Wednesday.
California doled out more than 260,000 new compliance-grade offsets to a pair of mine methane capture (MMC) projects, as total issuances slowed from recent levels ahead of the November 2021 carbon market true-up deadline, according to state data published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.