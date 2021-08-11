Americas > WCI floor price expectations narrow for 2021 as US inflation stagnates

WCI floor price expectations narrow for 2021 as US inflation stagnates

Published 14:04 on August 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:04 on August 11, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Next year's California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations narrowed in July as inflation tempered after seeing significant year-on-year gains in prior months.

Next year’s California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations narrowed in July as inflation tempered after seeing significant year-on-year gains in prior months.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software