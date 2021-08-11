Uniper reports jump in H1 emissions, though carbon costs squeeze margins
Published 16:12 on August 11, 2021 / Last updated at 16:12 on August 11, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Germany-based utility Uniper reported a major rebound in its ETS-covered emissions for H1 amid an easing of pandemic restrictions and as more of its facilities came online.
