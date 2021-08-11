EMEA > Uniper reports jump in H1 emissions, though carbon costs squeeze margins

Uniper reports jump in H1 emissions, though carbon costs squeeze margins

Published 16:12 on August 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:12 on August 11, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Germany-based utility Uniper reported a major rebound in its ETS-covered emissions for H1 amid an easing of pandemic restrictions and as more of its facilities came online.

Germany-based utility Uniper reported a major rebound in its ETS-covered emissions for H1 amid an easing of pandemic restrictions and as more of its facilities came online.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software