SK Market: Monthly KAU auction clears higher, but can’t keep up with secondary market

Published 18:02 on August 11, 2021 / Last updated at 18:02 on August 11, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments

South Korea’s monthly CO2 auction cleared on Wednesday at a price 20% above July’s sale, but still failed to keep up with the secondary market, where traders expect prices to rise over the next few months as the ETS this week entered its third phase.