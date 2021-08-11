Euro Markets: EUAs approach record high amid surging gas and power
Published 12:25 on August 11, 2021 / Last updated at 18:24 on August 11, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs wiped out early losses on Wednesday and rose to a new five-week high as energy markets posted new records. Carbon is now within sight of its record high of €58.64.
