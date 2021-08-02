COMMENT: Putting China’s carbon market in perspective
Published 08:35 on August 2, 2021 / Last updated at 08:35 on August 2, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, Conversations, Views / No Comments
China’s recently launched national emissions trading system (ETS) has been both lauded and loathed by pundits. Some see it as hugely important, while others see it as little more than virtue signalling. The reality is somewhere in the middle, writes TransitionZero's Matthew Gray.
By Matthew Gray, Co-CEO, TransitionZero
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.