Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:30 on July 29, 2021 / Last updated at 12:30 on July 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs reversed initial gains after tracking rising natural gas and power prices in early Thursday trade, amid a generally firmer energy complex heading into the peak holiday season.
