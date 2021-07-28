UK government consults on technical fixes to ETS legislation
Published 19:09 on July 28, 2021 / Last updated at 01:23 on July 29, 2021 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK government has opened a consultation into proposed amendments to its emissions trading legislation in order to correct “outstanding technical issues identified during the development and legislation of the scheme”.
