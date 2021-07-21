Washington fire torches second-largest California offset project
Published 16:22 on July 21, 2021 / Last updated at 16:22 on July 21, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A wildfire in Washington state has lit up portions of a forestry offset project that has generated the second most credits to date under California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme, according to data and sources.
