UPDATE – China carbon price beats expectations on opening day
Published 03:24 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 04:49 on July 16, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
Trading in China’s national emissions trading scheme opened on Friday, with initial prices well above expected levels, though market participants cautioned against reading too much into it.
Updates with more information and comments throughout.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.