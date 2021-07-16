Americas > Virginia judge rejects industry group lawsuit of RGGI regulation

Virginia judge rejects industry group lawsuit of RGGI regulation

Published 01:16 on July 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:16 on July 16, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) did not violate state law when it amended its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation to include full auctions, and the programme does not constitute an illegal tax in violation of Old Dominion’s Constitution, a judge ruled Wednesday, refuting a manufacturer-led challenge.

