Virginia judge rejects industry group lawsuit of RGGI regulation

Published 01:16 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 01:16 on July 16, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) did not violate state law when it amended its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation to include full auctions, and the programme does not constitute an illegal tax in violation of Old Dominion’s Constitution, a judge ruled Wednesday, refuting a manufacturer-led challenge.