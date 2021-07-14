Carbon Taxes > EU to force importers to pay for emissions from 2026 amid UN warning

EU to force importers to pay for emissions from 2026 amid UN warning

Published 01:52 on July 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 03:36 on July 14, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU will force importers of electricity and a number of foreign industrial sectors to pay for emissions covered under a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) from 2026, according to a proposal released by the European Commission on Wednesday, which came as a UN agency urged caution over the divisive policy.

