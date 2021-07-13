Pennsylvania endorses final RGGI regulation despite dissent from Republicans, industry

Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board (EQB) approved the final RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation on Tuesday morning as Republican members and industry groups claimed the state agency violated the law by promulgating the rule.