Pennsylvania endorses final RGGI regulation despite dissent from Republicans, industry
Published 17:48 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 21:51 on July 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board (EQB) approved the final RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation on Tuesday morning as Republican members and industry groups claimed the state agency violated the law by promulgating the rule.
Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board (EQB) approved the final RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation on Tuesday morning as Republican members and industry groups claimed the state agency violated the law by promulgating the rule.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.