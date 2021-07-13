RGGI Q3 auction volume edges down on removal of past vintage allowances

Published 16:36 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:46 on July 13, 2021

The Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme will offer nearly 23 million allowances for the second consecutive auction, but unlike the previous quarterly sales all of the permits will come from the current auction budget, according to an auction notice posted Tuesday.