UPDATE – North Carolina committee votes to begin RGGI rulemaking process

Published 16:08 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:29 on July 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) on Tuesday agreed to commence a rulemaking for implementing a RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade programme, though some observers believe the process could face headwinds from the Republican-controlled legislature.