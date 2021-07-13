Americas > UPDATE – North Carolina committee votes to begin RGGI rulemaking process

UPDATE – North Carolina committee votes to begin RGGI rulemaking process

Published 16:08 on July 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:29 on July 13, 2021

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) on Tuesday agreed to commence a rulemaking for implementing a RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade programme, though some observers believe the process could face headwinds from the Republican-controlled legislature.

*Updates with further insight*

